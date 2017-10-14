Philip Smith put a lot of trust into Sears when he moved back to New Brunswick last year after losing everything in the Fort McMurray wildfires, but now he may lose a $1,300 warranty as the Canadian retail giant shuts down.

After 65 years as part of Canada’s retail landscape, Sears Canada announced it will be shutting down in 99 days. An Ontario court officially approved the closure on Friday.

“We bought the washer, dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher and deep freeze and microwave,” says Smith.

Smith got an extended five-year warranty to cover everything he bought from Sears. He says he tried phoning the company to find out what would become of his warranties when he first heard the retailer was on the brink of shutting down completely.

“First day it was 45 minutes on the phone, no answer. Second day, five hours on the phone no answer, I decided to call the store itself and they told me basically it would be null and void once the store was closed, and the next day and it was over two hours on the phone and my phone died,” he says.

The retailer said: "We do not have information at this point regarding warranties (outside of what the manufacturer would provide). We hope to be able to confirm details as soon as possible and will share whatever information we have at that time."

Smith says he’s uncertain about what will happen to the thousands of people like him who’ve bought appliances from the company.

With the department store’s closure now being official, details of the liquidation are becoming clearer. Sales will run for 10 to 14 weeks, with the last day of business being January 21, 2018.

Employees have been left in the lurch as well as any compensation they receive depending on how the liquidation sale goes with all sales being final.

“In order for employees to realize on their claims we need to have a liquidation process that will generate funds,” says Susan Ursel, a lawyer representing Sears employees.

The liquidation will begin on Oct. 19.

Smith says he’s wary of buying any other warranty now.

“You're trusting companies today to keep their word, and they're not.”

He says he is still counting on the company to keep its word, even as it prepares to shut down.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.