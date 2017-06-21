Featured
Foul play not suspected after body found in Mira River
A man's body was found in Mira River by a passerby on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:49PM ADT
Police in Cape Breton do not believe foul play was a factor after a man’s body was found in Mira River Wednesday afternoon.
Cape Breton Regional Police say the body was found by a passerby around 1:40 p.m. near the church in Albert Bridge.
The matter has been referred to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
BREAKING: Body found in Mira River. Near Albert Bridge. pic.twitter.com/TumjNAGT2k— Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) June 21, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10