

CTV Atlantic





Police in Cape Breton do not believe foul play was a factor after a man’s body was found in Mira River Wednesday afternoon.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the body was found by a passerby around 1:40 p.m. near the church in Albert Bridge.

The matter has been referred to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.