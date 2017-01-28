

CTV Atlantic





Police have ruled out foul play after a body was located on Brackley Beach in P.E.I. Saturday morning.

Queens District RCMP say a member of the public located the body on the shore of the beach, close to where a female went missing on Jan. 18.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. An autopsy will be completed in the next few days.

Officers have updated the family of the missing female on their continuing investigation.