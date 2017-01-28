Featured
Foul play not suspected after body located on P.E.I. beach
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 4:54PM AST
Police have ruled out foul play after a body was located on Brackley Beach in P.E.I. Saturday morning.
Queens District RCMP say a member of the public located the body on the shore of the beach, close to where a female went missing on Jan. 18.
Police have not released the identity of the victim. An autopsy will be completed in the next few days.
Officers have updated the family of the missing female on their continuing investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Officials warning N.B. residents to take precautions against carbon monoxide poisoning
- Foul play not suspected after body located on P.E.I. beach
- Students, parents frustrated as N.S. teachers dispute drags on
- Two men arrested following Halifax-area home invasion
- Atlantic premiers announce new business initiatives