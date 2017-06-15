

Halifax Regional Police say a 20-year-old woman has died after being struck by a CN train in Bedford Thursday morning.

Police received a report around 9:18 a.m. that a Halifax-bound train had struck a pedestrian on the tracks near the 270 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

The Bedford woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they won’t be releasing her identity.

A witness says he heard several sharp blasts from the train, and he knew something was wrong then the train stopped along the tracks.

“I saw the police vehicles. There was a fire truck, an ambulance here at the time, and shortly after, it didn't take long, they let the fire truck and the ambulance out,” says witness Blaine Robichaud. “They drove away and then I figured it must be something really bad if it's not necessary for them to be here.”

Witnesses say the path along the train tracks is a popular walking spot, especially for students heading to nearby Rocky Lake Junior High School.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

The collision has also been reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.



