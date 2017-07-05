

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman at a motel in Moncton.

Police responded to the motel on Elmwood Drive around 3:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a woman had been found unconscious. A 21-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted in Saint John on Monday.

"Police are waiting for those results and are working to determine exactly what happened,” said RCMP Sgt. Chantal Farrah in a statement. “We are following up and speaking with people who knew the deceased or who may have information that can assist with the investigation."

The woman’s death remains under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

The woman has not been identified, but police say she is from Moncton.