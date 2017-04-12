

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. GEORGE, N.B. -- Police say autopsies are being done on the bodies of four people recovered from a home in New Brunswick that caught fire Tuesday.

RCMP Const. Isabelle Beaulieu said today that foul play was not suspected, but that the matter was still under investigation.

The home in the small community of St. George caught fire just after noon Tuesday in St. George, a town of 1,500 in the southwest corner of the province.

Rick Doucet, the area's member of the legislature, said those found inside were Esther Boyd, who was in her 80s, and her sons Davey, Billy and Robbie.

Sterling Harris, a councillor in the community, says Davey Boyd was an honorary firefighter and had been at the unveiling of the town's new fire truck just before the fire was reported.

Neighbour Eleanor Blackier, who lives across the street, says she spotted smoke pouring from the Boyds' front door at around noon, with the smoke appearing to discolour the windows.