The RCMP say foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found in Moncton earlier this week.

Police say a passerby found the body in a wooded area at the end of Fergus Street, near Wheeler Boulevard, around 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Police say they have identified the woman as a 22-year-old from Moncton, but they have not released her identity to the public.

An autopsy was conducted and police say foul play has been ruled out in her death. A cause of death was not released.