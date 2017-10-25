Featured
Foul play ruled out after woman's body found in Moncton
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found near Wheeler Boulevard in Moncton.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 12:31PM ADT
The RCMP say foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found in Moncton earlier this week.
Police say a passerby found the body in a wooded area at the end of Fergus Street, near Wheeler Boulevard, around 9:40 a.m. Monday.
Police say they have identified the woman as a 22-year-old from Moncton, but they have not released her identity to the public.
An autopsy was conducted and police say foul play has been ruled out in her death. A cause of death was not released.