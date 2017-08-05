Featured
Four adults displaced after fire in Lakeville, N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, August 5, 2017 1:26PM ADT
A fire in Lakeville, New Brunswick, on Friday afternoon has left four adults without a home.
Fire crews were called to the two-storey house at 75 Painsec Junction Road, on the outskirts of Moncton, around 2 p.m.
All four occupants escaped injury.
A couple, their adult son and his fiancée are staying with relatives for now, and have received help from disaster volunteers of the Canadian Red Cross with clothing and food.