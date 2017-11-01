

CTV Atlantic





Four men are facing charges following a suspicious fire in Lunenburg County Halloween night.

Lunenburg District RCMP say just after 9 p.m., officers were called to a rural area between Birchy Head and Northwest Cove to a complaint of men in the area acting suspiciously.

Police say officers patrolled the area and noted a parked vehicle where the men had been seen.

While checking the parked vehicle, the RCMP responded to a call of a structure fire nearby that was later deemed suspicious in nature.

A police dog was able to locate one of the suspects along Highway 329. Police say he was arrested around 12:40 a.m.

Officers arrested a second man 50 minutes later on Tilley Point Road, near another vehicle that police noted in the area and felt it was connected to the arson.

The two other men were arrested Wednesday around 1 p.m. on Ward Road.

All four suspects remain in police custody. Police are still looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information on the fire or the suspects is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.