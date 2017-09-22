

CTV Atlantic





Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man outside Miramichi.

The RCMP responded to a report of an altercation involving several people on Bellefond Road in Bellefond, N.B. around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to hospital in Miramichi, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death, which police are treating as suspicious.

Police say three 24-year-old men and a 23-year-old man were arrested at the scene. There is no word on charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.