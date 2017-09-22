Featured
Four arrested in connection with suspicious death near Miramichi
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 11:17AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 11:19AM ADT
Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man outside Miramichi.
The RCMP responded to a report of an altercation involving several people on Bellefond Road in Bellefond, N.B. around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to hospital in Miramichi, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death, which police are treating as suspicious.
Police say three 24-year-old men and a 23-year-old man were arrested at the scene. There is no word on charges at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.