Featured
Four bodies found at scene of house fire in southwestern N.B.
The RCMP say the fire was reported in a house on South Street in St. George around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 3:11PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 5:13PM ADT
ST. GEORGE, N.B. -- The bodies of four people have been discovered following a fire inside an old home in southwestern New Brunswick.
The RCMP say the fire was reported in a house on South Street in St. George around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
They say the bodies of three men and one woman were found following the fire.
Neighbour Eleanor Blackier, who lives across the street, said an older woman lived in the home with her three sons, all of whom Blackier described as grown men with mental challenges.
Blackier said she spotted smoke pouring from the front door of the home around noon.
"I was going to the store when I noticed the fire," she said.
"There are tall stairs leading up to the main door and there was smoke billowing out through the door ... You could see where smoke had come out around the windows. They were all discoloured from the smoke."
Blackier said her neighbour, Esther Boyd, was a quiet, hard-working woman who had lived in the neighbourhood with her sons for many years.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Woman, 49, killed in Cape Breton house fire
- Speed, alcohol likely factors in crash that killed two men: N.B. RCMP
- Patient tells judge he didn't receive oxycodone doctor allegedly prescribed him
- Woman makes unexpected guilty plea in Halifax mall murder plot case
- Prosecutors seeking to revive case against Bathurst officers in man's death