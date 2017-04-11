

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. GEORGE, N.B. -- The bodies of four people have been discovered following a fire inside an old home in southwestern New Brunswick.

The RCMP say the fire was reported in a house on South Street in St. George around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the bodies of three men and one woman were found following the fire.

Neighbour Eleanor Blackier, who lives across the street, said an older woman lived in the home with her three sons, all of whom Blackier described as grown men with mental challenges.

Blackier said she spotted smoke pouring from the front door of the home around noon.

"I was going to the store when I noticed the fire," she said.

"There are tall stairs leading up to the main door and there was smoke billowing out through the door ... You could see where smoke had come out around the windows. They were all discoloured from the smoke."

Blackier said her neighbour, Esther Boyd, was a quiet, hard-working woman who had lived in the neighbourhood with her sons for many years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.