

The Canadian Press





CARAQUET, N.B. -- Four men are facing charges after a million dollars worth of lobster was stolen from a New Brunswick seafood company last Canada Day.

The RCMP say they believe the lobster heist is connected to a larger crime ring targeting cargo shipments in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Investigators say a transport truck was stolen from Eco-Technologies Ltd. in Caraquet, N.B., last July 1.

They say the truck was then used to steal a million dollars worth of lobster from a refrigerated unit at LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd. in nearby Grand-Anse, N.B.

Three Quebec men -- ages 21, 42 and 52 -- and a 40-year-old man from New Brunswick are all facing charges including theft over $5,000.

The heist was perhaps the most lucrative in a series of lobster thefts in the Maritimes in the last year, including two incidents last month on the wharf in Port Mouton, N.S.