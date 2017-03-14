Featured
Four charged in million-dollar lobster heist from New Brunswick company
The transport truck spotted on surveillance on Canada Day 2016. Photo credit: Caraquet RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 7:59PM ADT
CARAQUET, N.B. -- Four men are facing charges after a million dollars worth of lobster was stolen from a New Brunswick seafood company last Canada Day.
The RCMP say they believe the lobster heist is connected to a larger crime ring targeting cargo shipments in Quebec and New Brunswick.
Investigators say a transport truck was stolen from Eco-Technologies Ltd. in Caraquet, N.B., last July 1.
They say the truck was then used to steal a million dollars worth of lobster from a refrigerated unit at LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd. in nearby Grand-Anse, N.B.
Three Quebec men -- ages 21, 42 and 52 -- and a 40-year-old man from New Brunswick are all facing charges including theft over $5,000.
The heist was perhaps the most lucrative in a series of lobster thefts in the Maritimes in the last year, including two incidents last month on the wharf in Port Mouton, N.S.
