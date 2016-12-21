

CTV Atlantic





A group of men were sent to hospital in Dieppe, N.B., early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Codiac RCMP say the four men in their 20s were hit by the vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Police say just before the hit-and-run, there was an altercation at a nearby strip club.

RCMP are still investigating to see if there is a connection between the two events.

“There's different reports. We don't know at this time. Everything is being looked at,” said Sgt. Andre Pepin of Codiac RCMP.

The vehicle struck the four men so hard that pieces of the vehicle fell off. Those items were collected as evidence by the investigating officers.

Police have obtained surveillance video to help piece together the series of events leading up to the collision.

“The Ultramar, the garage, the City of Dieppe also has cameras outside of their buildings,” Sgt. Peppin said.

The victims were all treated and released from hospital with injuries that range from bruises to broken bones. Sgt. Pepin says the four men are should be thankful their injuries weren't more severe.

“In my experience as a collision analyst, that being hit in the back by a vehicle, they were lucky that it's only minor injuries,” he said.

The men didn't see the vehicle that hit them, so RCMP do not yet have description of the driver or what he or she may have been driving.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.