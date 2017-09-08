

CTV Atlantic





Three men and one woman are facing drug trafficking charges after police raided a marijuana dispensary in Timberlea, N.S., Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the search happened at a pot dispensary on St. Margaret’s Bay Road. They searched a home in Bedford.

Police say they seized a large quantity of marijuana, shatter, cash and drug paraphernalia during the search.

As a result, four people were arrested and charged with the following:

A 20-year-old Bedford man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 24-year-old Halifax man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 32-year-old Halifax man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 28-year-old Bedford woman has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

All four are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Oct. 31. None of their names have been released.