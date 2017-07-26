

CTV Atlantic





Three men and one woman face drug charges after police searched a home in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Officers searched the building on 2300 block of Brunswick Street at 4:20 a.m.

Police say they located a quantity of cocaine and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash in the residence.

Vincent Cain, 19, of Halifax, Makayle Skinner, 21, of Dartmouth, Raheem Munroe, 24, of Dartmouth and Vineesha Cain, 23, of Halifax were arrested without incident at the scene.

All four have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.

They were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court later in the day.