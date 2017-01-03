

CTV Atlantic





Four people who were found dead inside a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S. were all related, says a relative.

Guysborough RCMP responded to the home shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found four bodies inside.

Police have not released the identities of the deceased or said how they died.

The aunt of one of the victims says her niece, her niece’s daughter and husband, and the man’s mother were all found dead.

She says the man was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and served in Afghanistan. She also says he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and didn’t get the help he needed.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time and the public is not at risk.

Further details are expected to be announced at a news conference Wednesday.

Upper Big Tracadie is located roughly 39 kilometres east of Antigonish.