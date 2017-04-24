Featured
Four people homeless after Moncton home destroyed by fire
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 12:23PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 24, 2017 12:57PM ADT
Four people are homeless after a Moncton home was destroyed by fire overnight.
The fire was reported on Peter Street around 11 p.m.
Fire officials battled the flames that engulfed the two-storey home for several hours before gaining control.
The Canadian Red Cross says a brother and sister in their 20s, who are students at Universite de Moncton, and a man were renting rooms in the home.
They managed to escape the home with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Red Cross says the homeowner also lives there, but was away at the time.
The organization is helping the tenants with emergency lodging and food and clothing purchases.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
