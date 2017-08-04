

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Antigonish Thursday night.

Antigonish RCMP say the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 245 near North Grant, N.S.

Police say three cars and a tractor trailer collided. The victim, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the same vehicle was transported to St. Martha's Hospital in Antigonish with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The drivers of the three other vehicles were uninjured.

The section of road on Highway 245 remained closed for six hours as police investigated the cause of the crash.