Four years after donation, Annie Leibovitz photographs remain in storage
Annie Leibovitz stands near some of her work before the opening of her exhibition at the Wexner Center for the Arts Friday, Sept. 21, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP / Jay LaPrete)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 1:34PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Four years after the country's largest collection of photographs by famed American artist Annie Leibovitz was donated to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, the images of celebrity and pop culture icons remain in storage.
The impasse stems from a refusal by an independent federal board to certify the multi-million dollar collection as "cultural property" of outstanding significance.
The director of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, Nancy Noble, says the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board has repeatedly rejected the majority of the Leibovitz photos.
She says the "file collection," a series of snapshots leading up to the final photograph, was certified by the board while the large-scale exhibition-style prints were not.
Noble says the gallery submitted its fourth and final application in June and expects to hear back in the coming months.
She says certification provides important tax incentive to donors, encouraging private collectors to donate artwork to public institutions that couldn't otherwise afford the art.
