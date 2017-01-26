

CTV Atlantic





A 34-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Lincoln, N.B.

The RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in Tamarack Park off Lincoln Road around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man had been shot. He then left the area and went to a motel on Lincoln Road in Fredericton. Emergency crews responded to the motel and took the man to hospital.

Police are talking to witnesses. They say no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.