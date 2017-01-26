Featured
Fredericton-area shooting sends man to hospital
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 1:17PM AST
A 34-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Lincoln, N.B.
The RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in Tamarack Park off Lincoln Road around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a man had been shot. He then left the area and went to a motel on Lincoln Road in Fredericton. Emergency crews responded to the motel and took the man to hospital.
Police are talking to witnesses. They say no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Fredericton-area shooting sends man to hospital
- Two Paq'tnkek First Nation men charged in violent attack: RCMP
- Two Halifax teens arrested after allegedly talking about explosives
- Some N.S. teachers say tentative deal doesn't address problems in the classroom
- RCMP seek persons of interest as they investigate stabbing death in Moncton