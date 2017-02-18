

The Fredericton area saw some of the highest snow accumulation in the Maritimes this week, and while many folks in the capital aren't very happy about that, some businesses are reaping the benefits.

The owner of Graystone Brewing decided to do create an outdoor patio using the snowdrifts on the exterior of his business

“Was reading all the comments online about how we got so much snow and where is everyone going to put it,” said brewery owner Wes Ward. “I just thought, ‘Well, it's going to be a nice weekend so why not do something to actually make people want to get outside.’"

Ward says he’s received quite the turnout, at a time when business generally is a bit slower.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it yesterday and we're going to get the fire pit going again today and enjoy being outside,” said Ward.

This past week has graced Fredericton with more snow than it typically sees in the entire month of February. While it definitely comes with challenges, it's great for those who make a living in snow business.

Outdoor adventure and equipment store owner Brian McKeown says customers coming in this week aren’t complainers.

“I think last winter was pretty hard on anybody on the outdoor sports industry and we've certainly recovered this year,” McKeown said. “We're very weather dependent for sure, and we need that snow on the ground.”

Staff at Crabbe Mountain say by mid-day, Saturday was already the best day of the season. They're just hoping the temperatures will remain cold enough to maintain the snow and the business.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.