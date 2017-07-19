

CTV Atlantic





The Chamber of Commerce in Fredericton is speaking up for an industry that's brewed up some serious success in the Maritimes.

The capital city now has the highest concentration of breweries, meaderies and cideries in Atlantic Canada. That’s why Chamber of Commerce CEO Krista Ross feels government should be seeing the industry as an economic driver, not a tax opportunity.

“It touches so many other industries,” Ross says. “It touches agriculture, it touches manufacturing, it touches exporting, it touches service, employment, there's just so much involved. And so much of it is right here in our region.”

Ross says some regulatory and policy changes are needed, like some of the levies and markups they're currently paying.

“As the businesses grow, the amount they pay increases. And not just the amount, not the volume, but the percentage increases,” Ross explains. “Some people might look at that and suggest it's a bit of a barrier to grow.”

Red Rover Craft Cider owner Adam Clawson says it's less about NB Liquor and more about the provincial government itself.

“There needs to be more government interaction within the process that our association is working with NB Liquor, to really give NB Liquor the ability to create an economic driver of this craft sector,” says Clawson.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers met with craft brewers last month. Clawson says New Brunswick needs to catch up with other provinces when it comes to regulating the suds.

“The government is still trying to understand what aspects of economic development can be put in place to support this fledgling industry,” he says.

NB Liquor is working with brewers to finalize an economic impact assessment of the industry. It’s hoping to have a measurement of how beneficial these products are to the province very soon.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.