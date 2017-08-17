A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself into a Fredericton home Thursday night for more than six hours.

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc of the Fredericton Police Force says officers were called to the 200 block of Aberdeen Street around 6 p.m.

Between 12 and 15 officers attended the scene, trying to arrest the barricaded man.

The suspect, who is known to police, was arrested just before 1 a.m.

Much of the area was cordoned off to the public during the incident, and local residents were asked to leave their homes.

Police say the man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.