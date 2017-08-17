

A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself into a Fredericton home Thursday night for more than six hours.

Police arrested man who was barricaded around 1 am. He will appear in court today. Woman who was also inside residence detained/released. https://t.co/6pqWWaBna5 — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 18, 2017

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc of the Fredericton Police Force says officers were called to the 200 block of Aberdeen Street around 6 p.m.

12am: F'ton Police continue blockade on Aberdeen St where man is barricaded in home, a dozen residents at scene waiting to get back in homes pic.twitter.com/BrQ9HTSIgK — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 18, 2017

Between 12 and 15 officers attended the scene, trying to arrest the barricaded man.

At least 12-15 Fredericton Police officers on scene. Several residents told to leave home, no idea when they might be back in @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/7nuH0yocV8 — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 17, 2017

The suspect, who is known to police, was arrested just before 1 a.m.

I'm counting at least nine police vehicles on the scene. Including canine unit. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/p3xaDbSwEu — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) August 17, 2017

Much of the area was cordoned off to the public during the incident, and local residents were asked to leave their homes.

Part of Westmorland and Aberdeen blocked by police. Appear to be surrounding one building. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ew3bTZ9K4d — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) August 17, 2017

Police say the man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.