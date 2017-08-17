Between 12 and 15 officers are trying to arrest a man who barricaded himself into a Fredericton home.

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc of the Fredericton Police Force says around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 200 block of Aberdeen Street.

Police are not allowing the public to enter the cordoned off area and many have been asked to leave their homes.

A crisis negotiator is on scene trying to communicate with the man. Police say there is no indication of how long the standoff will continue.