

CTV Atlantic





Between 12 and 15 officers are trying to arrest a man who barricaded himself into a Fredericton home.

Police situation downtown Fredericton, corner Aberdeen/Westmorland. Aberdeen blocked, 1 resident says he was told to leave home @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/qF12jm3dGD — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 17, 2017

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc of the Fredericton Police Force says around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 200 block of Aberdeen Street.

Part of Westmorland and Aberdeen blocked by police. Appear to be surrounding one building. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ew3bTZ9K4d — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) August 17, 2017

Police are not allowing the public to enter the cordoned off area and many have been asked to leave their homes.

I'm counting at least nine police vehicles on the scene. Including canine unit. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/p3xaDbSwEu — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) August 17, 2017

A crisis negotiator is on scene trying to communicate with the man. Police say there is no indication of how long the standoff will continue.

At least 12-15 Fredericton Police officers on scene. Several residents told to leave home, no idea when they might be back in @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/7nuH0yocV8 — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 17, 2017

Fredericton Police update situation on corner of Westmorland and Aberdeen @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/pFaWD50GJT — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 17, 2017

Police say the man is known to them.