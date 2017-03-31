

CTV Atlantic





The Fredericton Police Force is investigating after a woman was assaulted during a fight early Friday morning.

Police were called to a fight in progress at the Tannery on King Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say one woman was assaulted following a dispute involving a group of people. She was sent to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say the incident was an isolated one and the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.