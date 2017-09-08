

CTV Atlantic





The Fredericton Police Force is investigating an alleged assault that left two people injured.

Officers responded to a report of an assault “involving multiple victims and suspects” in the area of Palmer Street around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police say one person was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with severe injuries, while a second person sustained moderate injuries.

Police say the incident is under investigation and no other details will be released at this time “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.