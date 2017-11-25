

Fredericton police constable Jeff Smiley has been fired from the city's police force — again.

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said in a statement Friday that Smiley is "no longer an employee" of the force.

It comes a day after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal ruled that an arbitrator's decision to dismiss Smiley be restored.

"This has been a long and complicated process and now becomes an administrative matter for the City of Fredericton to deal with," said Fitch.

Smiley was charged in 2014 with assaulting his common-law partner and breaching an undertaking.

The assault charge was later withdrawn by the Crown and the breach charge was dismissed by a judge, but the police chief filed a complaint with the New Brunswick Police Commission.

An arbitrator ruled in Dec. 2015 that Smiley engaged in misconduct relating to the allegation, and ordered that he be dismissed from the force.

Smiley sought a judicial review and, in Nov. 2016, a Court of Queen's Bench judge quashed the arbitrator's decision and ordered that the officer be reinstated.

The commission appealed that ruling and the Court of Appeal, in a decision released Thursday, ordered that the decision of the arbitrator be restored.

"I'd like to publicly state that cases like this do not in any way reflect on the excellent work done by the many other men and women of the Force," said Fitch, "who faithfully go to work every day, to serve and protect the citizens of this community."

Smiley has also been ordered to pay $3,000 on the judicial review and $2,000 on the appeal.