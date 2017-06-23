

CTV Atlantic





The Fredericton Police Force is turning to the public to help find a woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Alyssa Barker, 19, was last seen on the Devon walking trail towards Fredericton at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Barker is described as a 5’3” woman, about 200 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue capris, a blue hoodie and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Barker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fredericton police or Crime Stoppers.