Fredericton police searching for missing woman
Alyssa Barker, 19, was last seen along the Devon walking trail towards Fredericton on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Fredericton Police Force)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 2:09PM ADT
The Fredericton Police Force is turning to the public to help find a woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.
Alyssa Barker, 19, was last seen on the Devon walking trail towards Fredericton at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
Barker is described as a 5’3” woman, about 200 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue capris, a blue hoodie and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on Barker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fredericton police or Crime Stoppers.
