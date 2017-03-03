Featured
Fredericton police seek help in locating missing 56-year-old man
William MacLennan was last seen in downtown Fredericton on Feb. 21. Police say he often walks alone downtown at any time of day or night. (Fredericton Police Force)
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 3:31PM AST
Police in Fredericton are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.
William MacLennan was last seen in downtown Fredericton on Feb. 21. Police say he often walks alone downtown at any time of day or night.
MacLennan is often seen smoking a cigarette or a cigar and drinking coffee. Police say he sometimes talks to himself and walks with a slow, swaying gait.
MacLennan is described as caucasian with short, greying hair. He is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He usually wears a large, dark coat.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.
