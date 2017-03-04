

CTV Atlantic





The Fredericton Police Force is looking for a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Feb. 21.

Police say 56-year old William MacLennan was last seen in the downtown Fredericton area.

MacLennan is described as a six foot tall white man, weighing about 190 pounds with short, graying hair.

“MacLennan is usually seen downtown walking alone at any time in the day or night,” the Fredericton Police Force said in a news release. “He is usually smoking a cigarette or a cigar while drinking coffee. He can often be seen talking to himself and walks with a slow swaying gait.”

Police say he often wears dark, large coats.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacLennan is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.