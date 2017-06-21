

CTV Atlantic





Police in Fredericton are looking for a 17-year-old boy who failed to return home.

The Fredericton Police Force says Cameron Doucette hasn’t been seen since 6 a.m. Monday on Morrison Street in the city’s north end.

Cameron is described as having white skin, standing 6’2”, weighing 210 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was lasted seen wearing a blue or black baseball hat, a pair of blue and white basketball shorts, and a red shirt with 3/4 length sleeves.

Anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.