

CTV Atlantic





The Fredericton Police Force is turning to the public to help find a 16-year-old girl.

Kayla Kavanaugh hasn’t been seen since Monday. She stands 5’2” tall, weighs 97 pounds and has a thin build, according to police.

Kayla has blond hair, blue eyes, pierced ear and scars on her arms.

Police say she was last seen wearing pyjama pants, black winter boots and carrying a red and black backpack with a red cloth on it.

Officers say Kayla often wears a bandana.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.