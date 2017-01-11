Featured
Fredericton police seek public’s help in locating missing teen
Kayla Kavanaugh, 16, hasn't been seen since Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Fredericton Police Force)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:07PM AST
The Fredericton Police Force is turning to the public to help find a 16-year-old girl.
Kayla Kavanaugh hasn’t been seen since Monday. She stands 5’2” tall, weighs 97 pounds and has a thin build, according to police.
Kayla has blond hair, blue eyes, pierced ear and scars on her arms.
Police say she was last seen wearing pyjama pants, black winter boots and carrying a red and black backpack with a red cloth on it.
Officers say Kayla often wears a bandana.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Devin Morningstar sentenced to life in prison for murdering Baylee Wylie
- High winds, heavy rain result in blustery day across the Maritimes
- Students in Colchester County plea for teachers, government to reach deal
- Hundreds employed in Atlantic Canada’s dairy industry to lose their jobs
- Fredericton police seek public’s help in locating missing teen
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10