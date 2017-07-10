

CTV Atlantic





Fredericton Council is pushing for cameras to be installed at the city's worst intersections, making catching motorists who run red lights an easier task.

A video posted to the Facebook group Fredericton’s Worst Drivers shows one close call caught on a driver’s dash camera. The driver, who has the green light, is shown having to stop for someone who has a red light.

“Through the summer, I find it really bad down here with all the construction,” says one Fredericton resident. “Everybody seems to be in a hurry.”

“Every day, all you have to do is stand at any given intersection and there'll be somebody running through a red light,” says Coun. Stephen Chase.

Chase says permanent cameras would go a long way in stopping the problem.

“It would capture the licence plate of the car that's gone through the intersection. The model that most jurisdictions use is they review the video and then send the offending owner a ticket.”

Fines would likely be $172.50, with the money going to the province. The cameras would cost around $200,000 per intersection.

Chase says cameras are allowed in every province west of Quebec.

Fredericton councillors voted Monday night to ask the province to amend the Motor Vehicle Act to give cities the right to use the cameras.

“If the city had to pay for the technology to collect revenue for the province, it's really, it's not feasible,” says Chase.

Saint John says it doesn't have a position on the cameras, while Moncton says it has considered them.

New Brunswick's Department of Justice and Public Safety says it is interested in the technology; a sentiment reflected by some on the streets.

“I think it's long overdue in this city,” says one resident. “There's too much running of red lights and I think that is state of the art, and it's time we got with the real world.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.