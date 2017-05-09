

CTV Atlantic





When a Fredericton restaurant realized a customer may have left a sizeable gratuity in error, they leaped into action to track the person down and correct the mistake.

Claudine Cyr has been waitressing for about 50 years, and has owned her own restaurant, Claudine’s Eatery, for about three. She was doing some calculating at the register Monday morning, and realized something didn’t add up.

“When I check all the bills in the morning, I noticed my cash was over so I knew something wasn't right,” she said.

Cyr then found a debit receipt from the previous afternoon, and three orders for the liver and onion meal. The bill came to about $55, along with a $70-tip.

“As soon as we saw it, we knew it was a mistake and we knew we weren’t going to stop until we found the rightful owner of the little-too-big of a tip,” said co-owner Leonie Gillingham.

Gillingham went to social media, posting the bill with redacted information to find who left the tip. She says the results were unbelievable.

Not only was the post shared more than 1,200 times and counting, the customer was found.

“They came in and we gave them their money back and they were really happy,” said Cyr.

“It just feels really good that we were able to connect them back to that little extra tip and they were really excited,” said Gillingham.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.