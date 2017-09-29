

CTV Atlantic





A new bylaw officer will soon be hired in Fredericton to enforce the city’s overnight parking ban, and the goal is to have the position pay for itself.

On-street parking is critical for many who live and work in downtown Fredericton during the day. Overnight, a year-long parking ban is supposed to keep the street clear.

“So summer months, basically, nothing much is done,” says Darren Barker, City of Fredericton Parking and Transit supervisor.

But wih winter approaching, City Hall wants to make sure the parking ban is properly enforced.

“The main goal is to facilitate the clearing of snow on streets, however, it’s not the only role this bylaw officer will be put to,” says Fredericton councilor Stephen Chase.

The new staff member will also work with Fredericton Transit for any after-hour problems, as well as ticket any unauthorized vehicles parked in a fire lane or disabled spots. City Hall is counting on revenue from the latter – worth about $40,000 – to pay for the new position.

“Disabled parking is a big fine,” Barker says. “We'll use it as an education phase for this position. They'll go around and tell people there's an overnight parking ban that takes effect at 12:00 a.m.”

Being able to park on the street is a constant concern, particularly downtown.

“We've asked the city to look at that and see if we could do a 4:30 to 8 a.m. overnight parking pass, but we haven't got a response,” says Bruce McCormack of Downtown Fredericton Inc.

City Hall is planning to have the new role filled before December.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.