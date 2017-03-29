

CTV Atlantic





Roads and sidewalks are slick in some parts of the Maritimes as another spring storm sweeps across the region, bringing a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to some areas.

CTV Meteorologist Cindy Day says all freezing rain warnings that were in effect Wednesday morning have been lifted, but snowfall warnings are in place for all of Cape Breton as well as Antigonish, Guysborough and Pictou counties.

Day says those communities could see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow by Thursday evening and that strong winds will cause whiteout conditions.

The icy roads closed a number of schools in Nova Scotia Wednesday, some for the second day in a row.

All schools in the Tri-County, Annapolis Valley and South Shore regional school boards are closed. Schools in Pictou County, Colchester County and in the Municipality of East Hants will be dismissing students two hours early. All schools in the Strait Regional School Board will begin dismissing students at 12 p.m.

The NSCC is closing its Metro campuses - Akerley, IT and Waterfront - at 12:30 p.m.

The icy roads also resulted in a number of collisions across Nova Scotia, although no serious injuries were reported.

The winter parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the Halifax area.