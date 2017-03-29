

CTV Atlantic





Roads and sidewalks are slick in some parts of the Maritimes as another spring storm sweeps across the region, bringing a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to some areas.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Nova Scotia communities from Digby to Halifax. The freezing rain is expected to turn to snow later Wednesday, with five to 15 centimetres expected.

A number of schools are closed in Nova Scotia, some for the second day in a row.

All schools in the Tri-County, Annapolis Valley and South Shore regional school boards are closed. Schools in Pictou County, Colchester County and in the Municipality of East Hants will be dismissing students two hours early. All schools in the Strait Regional School Board will begin dismissing students at 12 p.m.

There were no closures reported in New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island.