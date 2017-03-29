Featured
Freezing rain makes N.S. roads slick, cancels some schools
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 9:07AM ADT
Roads and sidewalks are slick in some parts of the Maritimes as another spring storm sweeps across the region, bringing a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to some areas.
A freezing rain warning is in effect for Nova Scotia communities from Digby to Halifax. The freezing rain is expected to turn to snow later Wednesday, with five to 15 centimetres expected.
A number of schools are closed in Nova Scotia, some for the second day in a row.
All schools in the Tri-County, Annapolis Valley and South Shore regional school boards are closed. Schools in Pictou County, Colchester County and in the Municipality of East Hants will be dismissing students two hours early. All schools in the Strait Regional School Board will begin dismissing students at 12 p.m.
There were no closures reported in New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Growing number of elderly patients seen as burgeoning healthcare ‘crisis’
- Number of snow days in Nova Scotia schools amounts to a crisis: expert
- ‘Population growth isn't optional’: Saint John outlines roadmap to economic recovery
- Halifax police seek suspects after elderly woman attacked on path
- Five people injured when truck collides with RCMP vehicle on P.E.I. highway