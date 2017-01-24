

After a relatively calm stretch of weather over the last few weeks, the Maritime provinces were dealing with a significant January storm on Tuesday which brought snow, freezing rain and rain.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says crews were out early salting roads before the freezing rain started. When it changed to rain at noon, much of the salt washed away.

Sidewalks were also salted, but the city says since there's less foot traffic there's more slush and slippery patches.

Slippery roads causes fender-benders across the Maritimes, including a three-vehicle collision in the areas of Windsor and North streets in Halifax. No one was seriously injured.

The city and Halifax Regional Police are asking motorists to be cautious.

“So far, I'm only aware of four to five collisions to date, however, the weather doesn't appear to be getting better,” said Const. Dianne Penfound of Halifax Regional Police. “We would ask people, if they're driving, to slow down (and) drive to conditions. It's wet, so they could hydroplane and it's slippery as well."

Only one Halifax Transit route was placed on a snow plan.

The weather is also causing some traffic headaches in Fredericton. Bad weather prompted Fredericton Transit to pull all of its fleet off the roads before 5 p.m.

Around noon Tuesday, university campuses in the capital city made the decision to shut down for the day.

Roads were also icy in Moncton, where city crews were busy trying to make roads and sidewalks as safe as possible.

The overnight winter parking ban is in place for Charlottetown as de-icing efforts continue.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue throughout the night into Wednesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Amanda Debison.