For 83 years Kentville, N.S. has hosted the Apple Blossom parade, but on Thursday the organizing comittee announced that this year’s parade will be moving to the neighbouring community of New Minas.

Apple Blossom committee officials say the decision stems from the idea of holding festival events around the entire Annapolis Valley region.

People in the area say the news came as a shock, without any consultation.

Kentille's chief administrative officer only found out about the change two hours before the announcement was made to the public. He’s frustrated because he says there was a lack of consultation.

"There are a lot of memories, whether it's your individual memories of living here and it being part of the community, or as a visitor,” says Mark Phillips. "The notice was short for us, disappointed with the move, because we have a lot of infrastructure and a lot of investment in the parade in particular, and the festival."

"I was at home, I read the press release. I’m still stunned about the whole thing,” says Kentville Merchants Group chair Dave Reid. “How quickly it came about, with no advance warning and how little time we're giving New Minas to prepare for this."

Pizza shop owner Jamie Toulany is looking forward to having the parade pass in front of his New Minas store.

"Business-wise I’m pretty excited,” says Toulany. "The Apple Blossom is about all of the Valley, so why not get people to see different parts of the valley instead of the same thing over-and-over."

For now, town of Kentville is hopeful they will still be able to host the children’s parade or the fireworks show for the 85th celebrations. Committee officials have yet to make any decisions.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau