

CTV Atlantic





The fire that damaged buildings in downtown Bridgewater Sunday night is proving difficult to put out, which is making it more difficult to figure how it started.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the blaze that destroyed a block of businesses and a handful of apartment units in the community.

“We had another flare up (Tuesday) morning and came in to knock the wall down,” says Chief Michael Nauss of the Bridgewater Fire Department.

Work was done on Tuesday to nearby buildings damaged by smoke and water. Bank employees were sent home early due to the smell of smoke hanging in the air.

“We are lucky we survived,” says business owner Dawn Whynot, “but some of the other ones lost everything.”

Whynot runs a party store, and with Halloween just days away, this should be her busy time.

“It has affected big time the past two days. We are standing here talking killing our day because we have our stuff done and no one is coming in,” says Whynot.

Nearby business owners agree, claiming they’ve also seen a decline in customers this week due to the blaze.

“This has really damaged my business,” says store manager Tabatha Maddox. “We are open. Please, come in. Everything is okay, for my business anyway.”

Chief Nauss says they can't open the entire street just yet.

“I am hoping for (Wednesday) that we can get King Street open and get things starting to return to normal,” he says.

This is a joint investigation between police and fire. Officers say they won't be able to rule the fire suspicious or accidental until it is safe for fire investigators to enter the buildings.

“We are not sure at this point just due to the fact it is still unsafe to go inside the building,” says Const. James Creaser, spokesperson for Bridgewater Police Services. “We have been unable to go inside the building. We are still investigating all other avenues at this point.”

Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious leading up to the fire to contact them.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.