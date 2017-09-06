

CTV Atlantic





Gas prices jumped more than 13 cents overnight in New Brunswick, with regular self-serve now selling at a maximum price of $1.26 a litre. The price of diesel increased 7 cents, to $1.18 a litre.

After hefty increases last week due to Hurricane Harvey in Texas, gas prices are expected to remain higher than normal for at least a few more weeks. The storm forced nearly a third of U.S. oil refineries offline, causing supply shortages across North America.

Economics professor Fazley Siddiq says there's the major supply shock will leave commodities suffering.

"It's difficult to predict how long this temporary phenomenon will persist,” Siddiq says. “It could be weeks. It could be months.”

Motorists say there’s not much they can do other than wait it out.

“I'd like to see it under a dollar again, but we don't know if it’s going to happen anytime soon,” says motorist Tyler Smith.

"I myself am on a fixed income, so it affects me quite a bit,” says motorist Tom Leblanc.

The increase in New Brunswick comes days after gas prices took an unscheduled jump on Prince Edward Island. Regular self-serve is now selling for $1.20, at an increase of 8 cents a litre. Prices will be assessed again Friday.

Nova Scotians are also bracing for a jump at the pumps when prices are adjusted at midnight.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.