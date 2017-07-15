

CTV Atlantic





A high-profile motorcycle club once again had its clubhouse raided in New Glasgow on Saturday, according to the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit.

The search warrant was executed around 6 a.m. by the street crime enforcement unit, along with members of New Glasgow Regional Police, RCMP, Stellarton Police Service, Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

In a news release Saturday, the street crime enforcement unit says the search warrant at the MacLean Street address was executed to “gather evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.”

The street was closed for much of the day for traffic and pedestrians as officers conducted their investigation.

The crime unit says public safety is not at risk.