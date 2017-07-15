Featured
Gatekeepers Motorcycle Club raided by officers in New Glasgow
Officers raid a biker gang's clubhouse in New Glasgow, N.S., back in 2016.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 5:34PM ADT
A high-profile motorcycle club once again had its clubhouse raided in New Glasgow on Saturday, according to the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit.
The search warrant was executed around 6 a.m. by the street crime enforcement unit, along with members of New Glasgow Regional Police, RCMP, Stellarton Police Service, Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.
In a news release Saturday, the street crime enforcement unit says the search warrant at the MacLean Street address was executed to “gather evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.”
The street was closed for much of the day for traffic and pedestrians as officers conducted their investigation.
The crime unit says public safety is not at risk.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Cape Breton woman facing second-degree murder charge after alleged hit-and-run
- Motorcyclist found in serious condition near New Glasgow by off-duty officer
- Gatekeepers Motorcycle Club raided by officers in New Glasgow
- Three-year-old struck by vehicle in Dartmouth
- New trail officially opens along the Bay of Fundy