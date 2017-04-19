

THE CANADIAN PRESS





The East Coast seal hunt has another celebrity foe: X-Files star Gillian Anderson.

Anderson has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end the annual commercial hunt.

In a letter Wednesday to the prime minister, Anderson says, "climate change is already decimating ice-dependent seals."

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans issued an emailed statement saying the Canadian government is committed to supporting a sustainable, humane and well-regulated harvest.

As well, the department said the government recognizes the "economic and cultural value of sealing" to those Canadians who take part in the fishery.

"Fisheries officers routinely conduct inspections during the seal harvest at sea, in port, and using aerial surveillance to record sealing activity," the email says.

Anderson, an American actress, has filmed multiple projects in Canada for over 20 years.

She said the seal hunt puts "a stain on Canada's international reputation."