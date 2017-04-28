

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old girl is facing assault and weapons charges after she allegedly stabbed another 16-year-old girl in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a home in the 3500 block of Robie Street just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman told police that a teen had forced her way into her home and assaulted and stabbed her daughter. She said she and her daughter knew the teen.

Her daughter was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested the suspect at her Halifax home a short time later and recovered a knife.

The teen is due to appear in court Friday to face charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.