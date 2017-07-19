

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a seven-year-old girl has lost her leg after being struck by a farm tractor in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

Police from Annapolis and Digby counties were called to the scene in Clementsvale – located roughly 25 kilometres east of Digby – around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a neighbour was mowing his hayfield and didn’t see the girl, who had been playing in the area but was hidden in tall grass. Police say the hay in the field was about three feet high.

The girl sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local medical clinic. She was then airlifted via LifeFlight to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Police say the girl’s leg was severed, but they are hopeful it can be reattached. She also sustained injuries to her arm.

Police are investigating the incident, but don’t expect to lay charges. They say it will likely be deemed an accident.