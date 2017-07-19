

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a seven-year-old girl has died after being struck by a farm tractor in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

Police from Annapolis and Digby counties were called to the scene in Clementsvale, located roughly 25 kilometres east of Digby, around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a neighbour was mowing his hayfield and didn’t see the girl, who isn’t from the area and had been playing in the tall grass. Police say the hay in the field was about three feet high.

“It was tall grass and what has been indicated to us through our investigation is that she was in that tall grass,” says Cpl. Dione Canning, spokesperson for Annapolis District RCMP.

The girl sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local medical clinic. She was then airlifted via LifeFlight to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

In a media release Thursday evening, RCMP said the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the man cutting the field saw the girl nearby, and when she disappeared from sight he assumed she'd gone home. They say he didn't realize he'd hit the young girl until he turned his tractor around to continue cutting the grass. That's when he saw her lying injured in the field, stopped his tractor and cried for help.

Word of the accident spread quickly in the rural area, deeply upsetting residents and first responders.

“Everyone has kids and grandkids it is a small community and everyone feels this,” Cpl. Canning says.

Police say the incident is a stark reminder of how dangerous farm machinery can be.

“It is rural Nova Scotia. There is a lot farm equipment and these farming accidents do happen despite our best efforts,” say Cpl. Canning.

Police are investigating the incident, but don’t expect to lay charges. They say it will likely be deemed an accident.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.