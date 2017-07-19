Featured
Girl seriously injured after being struck by combine in Annapolis County
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9:08PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, July 20, 2017 10:13AM ADT
CLEMENTSVALE, N.S. -- A nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by farming equipment in rural Nova Scotia.
RCMP Sgt. Terry Miller says the child was playing in a field that was being mowed when the accident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Clementsvale area.
Miller says it appears the young girl hid in the deep grass and wasn't seen by the operator of the combine.
Police say she was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax, where she remained in critical condition Thursday morning.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- Man charged with dangerous driving causing death of 19-year-old N.B. woman
- N.S. to offer free naloxone kits to the public as part of opioid response
- N.S. government inks $50-million cheque to developers to buy 10 P3 schools
- The Jordan decision: A major overhaul in Nova Scotia’s justice system
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10