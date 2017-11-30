

CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a two-vehicle collision on the Sydney – Glace Bay Highway in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the scene near the Tim Hortons and Ultramar gas station Thursday morning.

Police say it appears a Sydney-bound vehicle collided with a second vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the first vehicle – a man from Glace Bay – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the second vehicle was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say there were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Police says motorists should expect delays in the area.