A peewee hockey team in Cape Breton has won the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, a national award for their actions on and off the ice.

The Glace Bay Pee Wee A Miners found out they were the winners Saturday morning.

“From 7:50 to 8 o'clock I kept refreshing the page waiting for it to be announced, but once it was there it felt amazing,” said coach Kenzie Wadden.

“When I found out I jumped out of bed, ran downstairs and told my parents. I was screaming. It was really exciting,” said player David Nicholson.

It all began on Valentine’s Day when the team arrived at this nursing home in Glace Bay, surprising residents with cupcakes and swapping stories with some of the seniors for hours.

“It was amazing. I loved it,” said player Allan McPhee. “You really just connect with some of the residents and the smiles on their face made us so happy. A lot of them don't get a lot of visitors. I'll definitely go again.”

It was all captured on video, then submitted to the Good Deeds Cup contest. There were 13 entries in total from teams across the country, with the public voting to decide a winner.

“To bring a community together, a country together, even overseas,” said parent Michelle McPhee. “We've had Facebook comments from people voting from Texas and Dubai.

But it's become more than just a contest for Michelle McPhee and her son, Allan, who made friends with a 94-year-old during their visit.

“He showed us his room and he actually said he hopes the digs are a little fancier when Allie gets there, but Allie looks forward to going back because he's made friends with those seniors. The age difference doesn't matter,” said Michelle McPhee.

The Miners will receive $10,000 for their team, as well as another $15,000 for a charity of their choice. They have chosen the Alzheimer's Society of Nova Scotia.

A presentation of the Good Deeds Cup will take place on April 30 by former NHLer Ryan Smyth.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.